Deal: Fitbit Ionic Fitness Smartwatch for $265 – 11/6/17

eBay currently has the Fitbit Ionic for just $264.99, that’s good for $35 off of its regular price, and the first discount since it launched last month. This is a brand new model (likely to early for any refurbs to even be available), and it is the smoke gray and charcoal model, unfortunately the other colors are not available at this price.

The Fitbit Ionic is the company’s new fitness smartwatch, and its first one since acquiring Pebble. This smartwatch is a fitness tracker first, smartwatch second. It is able to track all of the usual stuff, like your workouts including things like running, walking, weight training and even swimming. It does have a heart rate monitor built-in for monitoring your heart rate during workouts, and can also show you how many calories you’ve burned today. The Fitbit Ionic does have a number of apps available now, though more will be available in the coming months when the app store launches. Currently apps from Strava and Starbucks are available. With Starbucks, you’ll be able to pay using Fitbit Pay, the company’s mobile payment service.

eBay is offering up free shipping on all of its products right now, including the Fitbit Ionic, and there is also no taxes being collected here. Making this a pretty impressive price for the Fitbit Ionic.