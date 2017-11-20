Deal: Eufy Genie, Alexa-Enabled Speaker for $19.99 – 11/20/17

Amazon currently has the Eufy Genie priced at just $19.99. This is about $15 off of its regular price of $35, and it also brings it down to its lowest price ever. The Eufy Genie is also the cheapest Alexa-Enabled speaker on the market right now, even undercutting Amazon’s own Echo Dot.

The Eufy Genie is a great little Alexa-Enabled speaker, allowing you to add Alexa to your home for very little money. Since it has Alexa built-in, you are able to use any of her tens of thousands of skills to get things done. Whether that’s asking her how the weather is, what’s in the news, or even ordering you some food. Since this is a speaker, you can also stream music on it. The Eufy Genie does support all of the usual streaming music services, however there is no Bluetooth included here, which means that you are not able to stream over Bluetooth if your particular music service is not supported by Alexa.

This is also eligible for Amazon Prime’s free shipping. Which includes free two-day shipping, and pretty cheap next-day shipping if you need it here extra fast. If you are not an Amazon Prime member yet, you can sign up for a free trial of Amazon Prime by hitting the link below. You’ll get 30 days free (if you’re a student, you get 6 months), and then it’s $99/year. Prime members do get a whole lot more than just free shipping though, so be sure to check out the full benefits.