Deal: ecobee4 Alexa-Enabled Smart Thermostat for $199 – 11/17/17

Amazon has discounted the ecobee4 to its Black Friday price, ahead of Black Friday. Bringing it down to just $199. That’s good for $50 off of its regular price, and that also brings it down to its all-time low. The ecobee4 has sometimes dropped down to $229, but never below $200, since it released a few months ago.

The ecobee4 is an Alexa-enabled thermostat, but unlike other Alexa-enabled thermostats like the Nest Learning Thermostat, this one has Alexa built-in and basically works like an Echo. This means you can talk to your thermostat and ask it how the weather is, or even order food using Grubhub. It’s like having an Echo built into your thermostat. It’s a pretty neat feature to have on your wall. The ecobee4 can of course be controlled with your smartphone using the ecobee app, and it also works with the Google Assistant.

