Deal: eBay Taking 20% Off Select Purchases of $25 of More – 11/13/17

eBay is rewarding those early shoppers by taking 20% off of select items that are $25 or more, now through November 20th. This sale is available for not only tech, but also home goods, apparel and much more. Just make sure to use the promo code PSHOPEARLY at checkout. The discount will be maxed out at $50 per item. And it can only be used up to two times per PayPal account.

Some of the better deals that are covered under this coupon include the Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro. This is the 2017 model and it is priced at $275. With this promo code, you would get it for just $225. That’s a great price for a new smartphone. There’s also the Galaxy Note 8, which is priced at $789 right now, but with this promo code, that price would drop down to just $739. There are also some great laptops on sale, like ASUS Vivobook with 8GB of RAM, and a 1TB HDD, for just $349 after this promo code.

These are just a few of the highlights that are part of this sale from eBay. There are a ton of other great deals available, including some luggage. Which you’ll want to pick up if you’re planning to do some travel over the holidays. There’s some from ebags, which is a huge seller of luggage, available as part of this deal.