Deal: eBay Taking 10% Off Select Tech Over $25 with Coupon – 11/6/17

eBay has launched another coupon code that is going to get you 10% off of select tech purchases that are over $25. This coupon is good now through November 9th at 5AM PT. To take advantage, just use the coupon code PSHOPTECH10 at checkout. The item does need to be over $25 to get the 10% off of your purchase.

Now while this coupon is good only for “select tech” there are still some pretty good tech deals available with this coupon code. And that includes the Galaxy S7 which is currently priced at $309 for a manufacturer refurbished model. With this code, that price drops down to $278, which is a great price for a still great smartphone. Then there is the Samsung Galaxy S8 for $629, and with this code, that drops down to just $566, making it the cheapest price for a “new” Galaxy S8. If you’re looking for a pair of headphones, eBay has you covered there as well. The Beats Studio 2.0 wireless headphones which are typically around $169, they are priced at just $152 with this coupon code. All that and much more, are part of this sale. So if you are looking to pick up some new tech, now is definitely the time.

eBay does offer free shipping on all items – some get free expedited while others are free ground shipping – and there is also no taxes collected here. So you’re looking at these prices being the final price you’ll be paying at checkout.