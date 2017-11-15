Deal: Dell XPS 13 Ultrabook for $999 – 11/15/17

Dell has discounted its extremely popular XPS 13 Ultrabook from $1299 to just $999. That’s $300 off of its regular price, and definitely makes this a great buy, if you’re in the market for a new laptop.

This model of the Dell XPS 13 sports a 13-inch full HD InfinityEdge display, powered by the Intel Core i7-8550U, along with 8GB fo RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. There’s Intel HD Graphics for the video card, so it’s not exactly a gamers laptop, but it’s still a pretty impressive laptop for under $1000. The Dell XPS 13 does run on Windows 10 Home, but you can upgrade to Windows 10 Pro for $60 more. You can also upgrade to a Quad HD display for an extra $350, but it’s not completely necessary (and if you’re looking for a cheap, but good looking gaming laptop, you’ll want to stick with full HD for better performance).

It’s unclear how long this price drop will be around on the Dell XPS 13, but it likely won’t be that long. So you’ll want to pick it up before its gone. Dell does have financing available for the Dell XPS 13 as well as other products it sells. Which would cost you $30/month, and it’s 0% APR, so it’s definitely worth looking into. There’s no taxes collected here and shipping is also free. The Dell XPS 13 is going to be a great gift for anyone on your list this holiday season, and with this model not being advertised at all for Black Friday, now’s a good time to grab one.