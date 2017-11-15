Deal: Buy a Year of Audible, Get a $50 Credit for an Amazon Echo – 11/15/17

Amazon is running a pretty impressive promotion right now for Audible. If you purchase a year of Audible, which is $149.50, you will get a $50 credit for purchasing an Amazon Echo device. This applies to all Echo devices, even those that are under $50. So that includes the Echo Dot, which has a regular retail price of $49.99. This is a great deal for those that already use Audible, or want to check it out and also want an Echo. Once you purchase a year of Audible, the credit will be sent to your account. You have 3 months to use the credit, and you have to use it on one purchase, so you can’t buy two Echo Dots when they drop down to $29.99, separately and only pay $10.

Audible, for those that might not be aware, is Amazon’s audiobook service. It’s a pretty popular service, and many people swear by it. Now it does offer up some different free trials, but this one-year of Audible gives you 12 credits to download audiobooks onto your device(s). So instead of paying for each one individually, you can download 12 throughout the year. These audiobooks typically cost around $30-40 each, but with this one year plan, you’re paying just under $13 each.

You can sign up for Audible using the link below. Once you get the Echo credit, you’ll want to hang onto it until next week (or at least until Black Friday Deals week starts on November 17th). As Amazon is discounting basically of the Echo’s pretty heavily.