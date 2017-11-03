Deal: Buy a Smartphone from eBay, Get 50% Off Select Accessories w/ Code – 11/3/17

eBay has just launched its latest sale, and it’s actually to celebrate the launch of the iPhone X today, but it does work with Android smartphones as well. Here’s the deal. eBay is giving you 50% off select accessories when you purchase a smartphone that is $150 or more. So you can pick up a Galaxy S8 for $499, then get a Bluetooth speaker that would normally be $100, for just $50. It’s not the biggest discount eBay has ever done with a coupon code, but it’s a good one to take advantage of.

This coupon does work with all smartphones that are over $150. So that includes the Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy S8, LG G6, LG V30 and many others that launched this year, and even older. And there are already some good deals on a number of unlocked smartphones. Including the Galaxy Note 5 coming in at just $209, or the LG G5 at $229. eBay does have a number of cases, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, screen protectors and battery packs on sale. Including one of our favorites, the UE WONDERBOOM, which is already $30 off of its regular price, just $69.99. So with this 50% off coupon, it could be yours for just $35. Which is a fantastic deal, since this is a Bluetooth and waterproof speaker.

eBay does offer free shipping on all purchases. Additionally, there are no taxes being collected here, which makes these prices even more impressive. Remember that this offer is good now through November 9th at 11:59PM PT.