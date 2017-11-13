Deal: Bose SoundTouch 10 Wireless Speaker for $179 – 11/13/17

Amazon has the Bose SoundTouch 10 Wireless Speaker on sale right now for just $179. Now that may not seem like a huge price drop, seeing as it is usually $199, and it really isn’t. But one thing to keep in mind with Bose products is the fact that its products very rarely see discounts, even on Black Friday. So this is a good time to pick up the SoundTouch 10.

The SoundTouch 10 is a wireless speaker, so you can play music from your smartphone using Bluetooth, but it can also be used a speaker for your TV and really upgrade the sound from your TV. Bose’s SoundTouch 10 is a great speaker to pick up, especially since it does have some pretty incredible sound, compared to other speakers out there. It also plays over WiFi, like some of Sonos’ speakers these days. Allowing you to stream even better quality music with less lag. Of course, WiFi does also provide much more range than Bluetooth, so that’s another advantage here. Bose offers the SoundTouch 10 in both black and white, both of which are marked at $179 right now.

This is also eligible for Amazon Prime’s free shipping. Which includes free two-day shipping, and pretty cheap next-day shipping if you need it here extra fast. If you are not an Amazon Prime member yet, you can sign up for a free trial of Amazon Prime by hitting the link below. You’ll get 30 days free (if you’re a student, you get 6 months), and then it’s $99/year. Prime members do get a whole lot more than just free shipping though, so be sure to check out the full benefits.