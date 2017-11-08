Deal: Bose QuietComfort 25 ANC Wireless Headphones for $179 – 11/8/17

Amazon has Bose’ QuietComfort 25 Acoustic Noise Cancelling headphones for just $179. That is good for about $120 off of its original price, and around $50 off of its recent pricing. Making this a great deal on a great pair of acoustic noise cancelling headphones.

The Bose QuietComfort 25 are wireless headphones with Acoustic Noise Cancelling, they are a step below the QuietComfort 35 headphones. These have inline controls for adjust music on your Android device (there is also an iOS version for those with iPhones), as well as taking and making calls, since there is a microphone built into the headphones. With these being Bose headphones, you can expect some great audio out of these headphones with some deep bass and crisp mids and highs. Bose does also have a built-in equalizer. These are a great pair of headphones to pick up if you have a phone without a headphone jack, since it is wireless and will last you around 12 hours or so on a single charge.

This is also eligible for Amazon Prime’s free shipping. Which includes free two-day shipping, and pretty cheap next-day shipping if you need it here extra fast. If you are not an Amazon Prime member yet, you can sign up for a free trial of Amazon Prime by hitting the link below. You’ll get 30 days free (if you’re a student, you get 6 months), and then it’s $99/year. Prime members do get a whole lot more than just free shipping though, so be sure to check out the full benefits.