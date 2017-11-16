Deal: Bose Headphones, Soundbars & More Discounted Ahead of Black Friday – 11/16/17

While Black Friday is actually next Friday, that’s not stopping retailers from getting the discounts going early. And Bose’ Amazon store is the latest to discount its products. Bose almost never discounts its products, but Black Friday is the one time of the year when you can expect some pretty steep discounts, especially on its higher-end products. And those discounts are getting started today.

The SoundSport In-Ear headphones are seeing a 50% discount right now, dropping from $99 to just $49. Additionally, the SoundSport Ultra headphones are also seeing a $50 price drop. The QuietComfort 25’s are also still on sale for $179. That’s a great price for a pair of wireless acoustic noise cancelling headphones from Bose. While they are a bit older than the QC35’s, still a good option for about half the price and $100 off of its regular price tag. Then there’s the Solo 15 Series II TV Sound System which is about $30 off, dropping to just $299. That’s not a huge price drop, obviously, but still a price drop. The Solo 15 Series II hasn’t dropped in price since the last Black Friday. So you’ll want to jump on this now. And also the SoundTouch 30 Series III Wireless Speaker for $449, which is down from its regular price of $499. All of these will make great gifts this holiday season, and a number of them are on our gift guides this year!

These are all available on Amazon and also eligible for Amazon Prime’s free shipping. Which includes free two-day shipping, and pretty cheap next-day shipping if you need it here extra fast. If you are not an Amazon Prime member yet, you can sign up for a free trial of Amazon Prime by hitting the link below. You’ll get 30 days free (if you’re a student, you get 6 months), and then it’s $99/year. Prime members do get a whole lot more than just free shipping though, so be sure to check out the full benefits.