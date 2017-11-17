Deal: BOGO Free on Select T-Mobile Flagship Android Smartphones – 11/16/17

T-Mobile has kicked off its Magenta Days sale today, which includes Buy One, Get One Free on top smartphones in its portfolio. There are some great smartphones that are part of this deal. However the caveat here is that you do need to purchase both smartphones on an Equipment Installment Plan, and you will get monthly bill credits, which make the cheaper smartphone free after 24 months. Remember you do need to stick with T-Mobile for the full 24 months to get the device for free, otherwise you’ll owe the remaining balance.

Included in this BOGO Free sale are the Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8 Plus, Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy S8 Active, LG G6, LG V20, LG V30, and the LG V30 Plus. T-Mobile also has some relevant deals on the most recent iPhones, including the iPhone X. Now the BOGO Free deal does allow you to mix and match, so you could pick up a Galaxy Note 8 and then a LG V20. But this does mean that the LG V20 would be the one you get for “free” since it is the cheaper one. That’s pretty normal for deals like this though.

Now smartphones isn’t all that T-Mobile has on sale right now. It has also discounted a few of its exclusive accessories. Like the UE MEGABOOM and BOOM 2 in Twilight Magenta, which are $70 and $80 off respectively. Additionally, the Speckled Magenta mophie powerstation mini is also on sale for about 40% off. These deals are good through November 22nd, so you’ll want to take advantage before it’s over with.