Deal: BeatsX Wireless In-Ear Headphones for $99 – 11/14/17

Amazon has the BeatsX on sale right now for just $99. That’s a great price for these headphones, and it actually brings them down to their all-time low price. The previous low was $109, which is where these were just a few weeks ago. Typically these cost around $149-199 if they aren’t on sale, so this is a good time to pick up a pair.

The BeatsX are a pair of wireless in-ear headphones. So these are not the big, bulky on-ear headphones nor are they the neckband style, but slim and lightweight in-ear headphones. These are available in a slew of colors, about 8 to be exact, so you can definitely find a color that’ll fit you. These have an inline remote so you can adjust your music on the go, and there is also a microphone built in. The BeatsX will last you around 8 hours on a charge, and Beats does have a Fast Fuel feature included, where you can plug them in for five minutes and get up to 2 hours of playback time.

