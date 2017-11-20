Deal: AUKEY Kicks Off Black Friday Sales Today – 11/20/17

AUKEY has announced that it is starting a number of its own Black Friday discounts today, and lasting through the end of the week. AUKEY is actually doing shorter sales than most of the other companies around. Many of these deals will only be around for a few hours, with the exception of the one today, which is all week. Below we have listed the start and stop times for each deal, so you can make sure to get some new toys from AUKEY at low prices.

Starting today, the AUKEY Eclipse Wireless Speaker is $32 until November 26th at 11:59PM PST. The AUKEY LED Floor Lap is also on sale today until 2:20pm PST at $41.24. Tomorrow, the AUKEY 20,000mAh portable charger is on sale for $32.24 from 2:05PM PST to 8:05PM PST while the AUKEY USB-C Wall Charger is going to be priced at $39.99 from 4:25PM PST to 10:25PM PST. On Wednesday, November 22nd, there is a sale on the AUKEY 20W 2-Port Solar Charger, bringing it down to $41.24 from 4:30PM PST to 10:30PM PST. On Thanksgiving, you can save some cash on the AUKEY USB-C to USB 3.0 Adapter (2-Pack), which is $6.74 from 12:10AM PST to 6:10AM PST.

Moving onto Black Friday, there are a number of products on sale, starting with the AUKEY Quick Charge 3. 6-Port Charging Station for $24.74 from 2:45PM PST to 8:45PM PST. The AUKEY USB-C PD Hub with 4K HDMI is priced at $27.99 from 4:20AM PST to 10:20AM PST, the AUKEY 1080p Dash Cam is priced at $52.49 from 11:05AM PST to 5:05PM PST. Finally on Saturday, you’ll find the AUKEY Ultra Compact USB Wall Charger for $7.49 from 4:55AM PST to 10:55AM PST, and the AUKEY Car Charger with dual USB ports is going to cost you $8.24 from 1:05PM PST to 7:05PM PST.