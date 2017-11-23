Deal: Anker’s Products Up To 40% Off On Black Friday – 11/23/17

Anker is jumping on the Black Friday bandwagon a bit early this year, having already discounted a wide variety of its offerings ranging from chargers, cables, and batteries to speakers, headphones, and general accessories. The broad range of products that you can currently purchase from Anker at heavily discounted prices are down by up to 40 percent, making this an ideal time to do some holiday shopping. Unlike most other retailers, Anker decided to be completely transparent in regards to the length of its new offers, allowing us to inform you about all of its deals in great detail and — perhaps more importantly — in advance.

The full list of Anker’s deals available below is fairly large but some of the company’s discounted devices are still worth singling out, with the first such product being the Anker PowerCore II 20000, one of the most intelligent device chargers that are currently available for purchase which is presently 40 percent down its original $49.99 price tag and retails for only $29.99. If you own multiple handsets or your family members have a tendency to share chargers, there’s no better product that you can get to make their lives easier; the Anker PowerCore II 20000 will automatically recognize which device was plugged into it and opt for the fastest charging method designed for that particular smartphone or tablet in order to get it up to 100 percent as quickly as possible. Better yet, it’s compatible with both Android and iOS devices, as well as a wide variety of other consumer electronics.

The Anker SoundBuds is another product on the latest list of discounts that deserves special attention, with this particular offering being a pair of truly wireless Bluetooth earbuds that regularly goes for only $39.88 but has now received a 40 percent discount and will set you back just $23.99. That kind of price for quality Bluetooth earphones is as good as it gets on this market, so if you’re looking for an inexpensive tech gift for a loved one or your humble self, the Anker SoundBuds are certainly worth considering.

The full list of Anker’s newly discounted products is available below along with their expiry dates. Some of the deals only start on Black Friday and are listed in a separate category, with the actual length of the offers being listed below the names of the devices on sale. With Anker selling its gadgets via Amazon, Prime subscribers are also eligible for all of their regular benefits when ordering them.