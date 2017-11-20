Deal: Anker Discounts Battery Packs, Cables, Speakers & More – 11/20/17
Anker, today, kicked off its pre-Black Friday sale. These prices all run through this week, with some lasting a bit longer (each individual item’s expiration date is noted below). Which makes it a great time to pick up some new cables, battery packs, speakers, headphones and really any other smartphone accessories you may need.
Topping the list today is the Anker Quick Charge 3.0 39W Dual USB Wall Charger which is on sale for just $17.99 with the code BFBF2225 at checkout. That’s good for about 25% off of its regular price. Definitely a great charger to grab if you’re in need of a Quick Charge 3.0 wall charger right now. The Anker PowerCore Fusion is also on sale. This is a battery pack that doubles as a wall charger, definitely a good product to pick up this holiday season if you are planning on doing any traveling. The PowerCore Fusion is being knocked down to just $20.49. Those looking for a new speaker that doesn’t cost an arm and a leg, the Anker SoundCore 2 is also part of this sale. Coming in at just $31.99. This is a great Bluetooth speaker to pick up, not only is it loud, but it is also IPX5 waterproof and does also have 24 hours of continuous playback. There’s much more on sale today in Anker’s pre-Black Friday sale, check out the full list below.
These are all eligible for Amazon Prime's free shipping.
- Anker Quick Charge 3.0 39W Dual USB Wall Charger
Expires: Nov. 27, 2017$17.99Buy Now!COUPON CODE
BFBF2225
- Anker PowerCore Fusion Battery+Charger 2in1
Expires: Nov. 29, 2017
- 3 pack Anker Powerline USB C to A 3.0 Cable
Expires: Nov. 29, 2017
- Anker Powerline Lightning cable 10ft
Expires: Nov. 29, 2017
- Anker SoundCore 2 12W IPX5 Portable Bluetooth Speaker / 24hrs playtime
Expires: Dec. 4th, 2017
- Anker SoundCore nano Bluetooth Speaker with Big Sound
Expires: Dec. 4th, 2017
- Eufy Starlit String Light, 33 ft White LED Decorative Lights
Expires: Dec. 5, 2017
- Eufy Lumos Smart Bulb-Soft White
Expires: Dec. 5th, 2017
- Eufy Genie Smart Speaker With Amazon Alexa
Expires: Nov. 20, 2017
- Anker SoundBuds Slim+ wireless headphonse
Expires: Dec. 5th, 2017
- Anker SoundBuds NB10 Sports Bluetooth Earbuds
Expires: Nov. 25, 2017$23.99Buy Now!COUPON CODE
ANKSPT60
- Anker Wireless Vertical Ergonomic Optical Mouse
Expires: Nov. 24, 2017$13.99Buy Now!COUPON CODE
LAUCWNN5