Deal: Anker Discounts Battery Packs, Cables, Speakers & More – 11/20/17

Anker, today, kicked off its pre-Black Friday sale. These prices all run through this week, with some lasting a bit longer (each individual item’s expiration date is noted below). Which makes it a great time to pick up some new cables, battery packs, speakers, headphones and really any other smartphone accessories you may need.

Topping the list today is the Anker Quick Charge 3.0 39W Dual USB Wall Charger which is on sale for just $17.99 with the code BFBF2225 at checkout. That’s good for about 25% off of its regular price. Definitely a great charger to grab if you’re in need of a Quick Charge 3.0 wall charger right now. The Anker PowerCore Fusion is also on sale. This is a battery pack that doubles as a wall charger, definitely a good product to pick up this holiday season if you are planning on doing any traveling. The PowerCore Fusion is being knocked down to just $20.49. Those looking for a new speaker that doesn’t cost an arm and a leg, the Anker SoundCore 2 is also part of this sale. Coming in at just $31.99. This is a great Bluetooth speaker to pick up, not only is it loud, but it is also IPX5 waterproof and does also have 24 hours of continuous playback. There’s much more on sale today in Anker’s pre-Black Friday sale, check out the full list below.

These are all eligible for Amazon Prime’s free shipping. Which includes free two-day shipping, and pretty cheap next-day shipping if you need it here extra fast. If you are not an Amazon Prime member yet, you can sign up for a free trial of Amazon Prime by hitting the link below. You’ll get 30 days free (if you’re a student, you get 6 months), and then it’s $99/year. Prime members do get a whole lot more than just free shipping though, so be sure to check out the full benefits.