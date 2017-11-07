Deal: Amazon Takes Up To 30% off of Select Logitech PC Accessories – Today Only!

In its Gold Box Deal of the Day today, Amazon has discounted some of Logitech’s most popular PC accessories for one day only. Some of these are as much as 30% off, making for some great prices, and allowing you to get some holiday shopping done early for the tech heads on your list this year. This sale is good today only and will expire at midnight PT, or while supplies last.

There are mice, keyboards, webcams, speakers and much more on sale in this Gold Box today. Including the very popular Logitech MX Master. This mouse is actually about 76% off, as it is all the way down to just $58. Now it’s original price is $188 (which is where the 76% off comes in to play), but lately it has been going for around $89, which is still a pretty good discount for a great mouse. Another good pick from this Gold Box includes the Logitech K800 Wireless keyboard. This is on sale for just $48 right now. This keyboard will work with PC’s, Macs, and even mobile devices, it’s pretty versatile, and it’s down from its original price of $49.99.

This is also eligible for Amazon Prime’s free shipping. Which includes free two-day shipping, and pretty cheap next-day shipping if you need it here extra fast. If you are not an Amazon Prime member yet, you can sign up for a free trial of Amazon Prime by hitting the link below. You’ll get 30 days free (if you’re a student, you get 6 months), and then it’s $99/year. Prime members do get a whole lot more than just free shipping though, so be sure to check out the full benefits.