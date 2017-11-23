Deal: Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa for $25 – 11/23/17

Amazon has discounted the latest version of the Amazon Fire TV Stick. This brings the price which was already pretty low, from $39.99, down to just $24.99. Making it an easy purchase and a great stocking stuffer this holiday season. It was even mentioned in our gift guide this year, so definitely a good option.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick is a pretty small HDMI streamer that will make any TV a smart TV. The Amazon Fire TV platform has a number of apps and games already available, there’s a ton of the big names available there like DIRECTV NOW, Sling TV, YouTube, Netflix, PlayStation Vue, Hulu and many more. Amazon also has universal search results in the Fire TV Stick, allowing you to search for a movie and be able to see which apps have the movie. A great way to quickly find your favorite Christmas movie without having to worry about which service it is available on. Of course, the Amazon Fire TV Stick does have Alexa included, and with the microphone button on the remote, you are able to go ahead and ask Alexa to do a number of things, of course, the most popular one is to start playing a specific movie or TV show on the big screen. But Alexa is able to do a whole lot more on the Fire TV Stick.

This is also eligible for Amazon Prime’s free shipping. Which includes free two-day shipping, and pretty cheap next-day shipping if you need it here extra fast. If you are not an Amazon Prime member yet, you can sign up for a free trial of Amazon Prime by hitting the link below. You’ll get 30 days free (if you’re a student, you get 6 months), and then it’s $99/year. Prime members do get a whole lot more than just free shipping though, so be sure to check out the full benefits.