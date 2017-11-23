Deal: Amazon Echo Dot for $29 – 11/23/17

Amazon has discounted its cheapest Amazon Echo today, the Echo Dot, bringing it down to just $29.99. That’s $20 off of its regular price and also brings it down to its lowest price ever. Last Black Friday (and the majority of the holiday season), Amazon sold this for $34.99 or $39.99, so this is a fantastic deal.

The Echo Dot is a tiny little speaker, and the speaker isn’t that great. The speaker isn’t why people buy it, Alexa is why. This speaker has Alexa inside, allowing you to bring home a personal assistant that can do it all. Alexa is able to control your smart home, as it does integrate with a number of ecosystems already, including LIFX, Philips Hue, Nest and many more. Alexa can also get things done for you, like starting your car (although this is currently only available for Ford and Hyundai vehicles), or order food through GrubHub, and even read you the latest news headlines. There are thousands of Alexa skills already available. Now if you do want to listen to music on the Echo Dot, that is possible, but you’ll likely want to hook up another speaker to it. And the Echo Dot does support adding a speaker via Bluetooth or wired. There is a 3.5mm cable included in the box. The Amazon Echo Dot is a great product to pick up this holiday season, in fact it was named in our gift guide this year, along with a few other Echo’s and Alexa speakers.

This is also eligible for Amazon Prime’s free shipping. Which includes free two-day shipping, and pretty cheap next-day shipping if you need it here extra fast. If you are not an Amazon Prime member yet, you can sign up for a free trial of Amazon Prime by hitting the link below. You’ll get 30 days free (if you’re a student, you get 6 months), and then it’s $99/year. Prime members do get a whole lot more than just free shipping though, so be sure to check out the full benefits.