Deal: Amazon Echo (2nd Gen) & Sony 55-inch 4K Smart LED TV Bundle for $1198 – 11/3/17

Amazon has launched another bundle for its new Echo that launched earlier this week. This time around, it comes with Sony’s 55-inch 4K Smart LED TV. Many might wonder, why? Well this Sony TV actually works with Alexa, so that is why the Echo and this TV are paired together. Typically, $1198 is the price of this TV, so you’re basically getting the new Amazon Echo for free here.

This Sony TV does have Alexa support, but it also has Android TV built-in. Which means you’ll have access to streaming all of your favorite content from various apps and services like YouTube, Netflix, Hulu, Google Play Movies & TV and so much more. It is a 4K and HDR capable TV, and it’s powered by Sony’s X1 4K processor, which gives you an incredible image. However, remember that this is an LED TV and not an OLED, so there is better pictures out there, but not at this price point. This TV does also come with 4 HDMI ports, 2 USB 2.0 and 1 USB 3.0 ports, a Component/Composite hybrid port and another Composite port. So you will be able to connect all of your peripherals to this TV.

Now the Echo is the second-generation Echo and it normally retails for $99 itself. This new Echo has an improved design and also has audio tuned by Dolby. Like with other Echo’s, you are able to stream music over both Bluetooth and WiFi, and of course, Alexa is inside. This means that you’ll be able to go ahead and use any of the thousands of Alexa skills available right now, on the Echo.

This bundle is also eligible for Amazon Prime’s free shipping. Which includes free two-day shipping, and pretty cheap next-day shipping if you need it here extra fast. If you are not an Amazon Prime member yet, you can sign up for a free trial of Amazon Prime by hitting the link below. You’ll get 30 days free (if you’re a student, you get 6 months), and then it’s $99/year. Prime members do get a whole lot more than just free shipping though, so be sure to check out the full benefits.