Deal: Amazon Echo (2nd Gen) for $79, Echo Plus for $119 – 11/20/17

Amazon has discounted the 2nd-generation Echo and the Echo Plus today, through November 27th. The 2nd-generation Echo is seeing a $20 price drop down to $79, and the Echo Plus is getting a $30 price drop to $119. These are the first price drops for both Echo devices, seeing as they were both launched just a little over a month ago.

The Amazon Echo and Echo Plus are smart speakers that have Amazon’s smart assistant, Alexa inside. Alexa has tens of thousands of skills available, which allow you to do all sorts of things, from reading the latest headlines to you, to checking the weather, reading audiobooks, ordering food from GrubHub and even starting your car. What Alexa can do is pretty much endless right now. Both the Echo and Echo Plus have Alexa, but the main difference between these two smart speakers is the fact that the Echo Plus is larger and has a better speaker inside. The Echo Plus also doubles as a smart home hub. So if you pick up some of Philips Hue’s bulbs or products that use Z-Wave, you can set them up without having to buy another hub, and just use the Echo Plus. Speaking of smart homes, Alexa can also control your smart home, LIFX, Philips Hue, Nest and many others are compatible with Alexa.

Both the Amazon Echo and Echo Plus are also eligible for Amazon Prime’s free shipping. Which includes free two-day shipping, and pretty cheap next-day shipping if you need it here extra fast. If you are not an Amazon Prime member yet, you can sign up for a free trial of Amazon Prime by hitting the link below. You’ll get 30 days free (if you’re a student, you get 6 months), and then it’s $99/year. Prime members do get a whole lot more than just free shipping though, so be sure to check out the full benefits.