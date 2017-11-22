Deal: Amazon Drops Popular PlayStation 4 Games to $29.99 – 11/22/17

Amazon has just discounted a handful of rather popular PlayStation 4 games to just $29.99. Making these games all 50% off of their regular price. These are also all digital codes, so there’s no shipping involved here, and you can download the games to your PlayStation 4 instantly. This is a good deal to take advantage of if you are grabbing that $199 PlayStation 4 Slim. To start building up your library.

Starting things off, Overwatch is available for $29.99. This is the “Game of the Year” version, and because it isn’t the standard version, you also get a few other freebies. Including 10 Bonus Loot Boxes which have some cosmetic foodies for your heroes in Overwatch. There are also five Origin skins, a baby Winston Pet for adventures in World of WarCraft and a Tracer Hero for battling it out in Heroes of the storm. If Overwatch isn’t your cup of tea, we also have the Crash Bandicoot N-Sane Trilogy for just $29.99, Final Fantasy XV, The Evil Within II, and Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege. All of these are available for $29.99, and it’s likely that Amazon will discount a number of other games for the PlayStation 4.

At the time of writing this, these prices are only available for the PlayStation 4 versions of these games, and not for Xbox One. Although that is likely going to change in the next few days (or even hours). This is a great way to build up your game library if you are or did pick up the PlayStation 4. Also a good idea to grab the 1TB model, that way you have plenty of space for all of these games. And if you’re new to PlayStation 4, you’ll want to take advantage of PlayStation Plus being on sale for a year subscription for $39.99. It is typically $59.99. So definitely worth grabbing, since Sony offers all sorts of discounts to PlayStation Plus members plus online gameplay.