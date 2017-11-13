Deal: Amazon Discounts JBL Arena S10, JBL Arena B15 Today Only!

As part of Amazon’s Gold Box Deal of the Day today, it has discounted a couple of JBL’s more popular and more powerful speakers. The JBL Arena S10 is a subwoofer that is priced at just $119, while the Arena B15 is a pair of bookshelf speakers that are priced at just $89.99, of course these prices are good today only and expire at midnight PT.

The JBL Arena S10 is a subwoofer, with 100W of power. In layman’s terms, that means it can put out a ton of audio. The JBL Arena S10 is a 10-inch subwoofer, so it can fit under a table or something in your entertainment center. It has two inputs, so you can connect it to two other speakers as well. Now the JBL Arena B15 is a real upgrade to your home entertainment system. This is a pair of bookshelf speakers that you can put beside your TV, or even behind you for some surround sound action. These have a 1-inch tweeter and a 5-inch woofer inside, which allows them to produce some incredible sound.

This is also eligible for Amazon Prime’s free shipping. Which includes free two-day shipping, and pretty cheap next-day shipping if you need it here extra fast. If you are not an Amazon Prime member yet, you can sign up for a free trial of Amazon Prime by hitting the link below. You’ll get 30 days free (if you’re a student, you get 6 months), and then it’s $99/year. Prime members do get a whole lot more than just free shipping though, so be sure to check out the full benefits.