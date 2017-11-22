Deal: Amazon Discounts Huawei Mate 9, Honor 6X & More – Today Only!

Amazon has launched its Gold Box Deal of the Day for select Huawei products today. Which means you can save big on some of Huawei’s most popular devices today only. Some of these prices are actually cheaper than advertised Black Friday sales, like the Honor 6X which is $144.99, which is lower than the Black Friday price of $149.99.

While the Honor 6X is $144.99, and it’s $105 off of its regular price, the Huawei Mate 9 is also on sale coming in at $399. That’s good for $200 off of its regular price. And if that wasn’t good enough, the Huawei Mate 9 is bundled with the Huawei Band 2 activity tracker for $399. So not only are you saving $200 on the Mate 9, but also getting a free activity tracker here. The Huawei MediaPad M3 8.0 with Harman Kardon audio is also on sale, coming in at just $224. On the Windows side of things, you can save $300 on the Huawei Matebook E and the Matebook X. The Huawei Matebook E is a Surface competitor that is available for $499, while the Matebook X is a high-end Ultrabook that you can grab for just $799. Both of which are great prices for these Windows laptops, especially if you’re looking for something thin and lightweight.

This is also eligible for Amazon Prime’s free shipping. Which includes free two-day shipping, and pretty cheap next-day shipping if you need it here extra fast. If you are not an Amazon Prime member yet, you can sign up for a free trial of Amazon Prime by hitting the link below. You’ll get 30 days free (if you’re a student, you get 6 months), and then it’s $99/year. Prime members do get a whole lot more than just free shipping though, so be sure to check out the full benefits.