Deal: Amazon Discounts Alexa Devices to Celebrate its 3rd Birthday – 11/6/17

Today marks Alexa’s third birthday, and Amazon is celebrating by discounting a number of Alexa devices today, for a limited time only. So if you haven’t picked up an Alexa device just yet, now is definitely the time to do so. Amazon has also discounted a number of third-party Alexa devices from ecobee, Eufy and Ultimate Ears as well.

Speaking of which, the Eufy Genie is just $24.99 today, which makes it the cheapest Alexa speaker out there, even cheaper than the Echo Dot – which, at its lowest price, has only been $39.99. The Ultimate Ears BLAST and MEGABLAST aren’t technically on sale, but Google is adding in the charging dock that is usually an additional $29.99, for free. So the UE BLAST is $229 and the UE MEGABLAST is $299. Still not bad prices at all there. The Amazon Tap is down to $79.99, the Amazon Fire HD 10 is $149 and includes a free Echo Dot, and the Echo Dot and Echo 2nd Generation are on sale when you buy three. The Echo Dot is $117 when you buy three and use the promo code BDAY3PACK at checkout. And the ecobee4 thermostat which has Alexa built in (basically making it an Alexa) is on sale for $209, that’s $40 off of its regular price.

These are all also eligible for Amazon Prime’s free shipping. Which includes free two-day shipping, and pretty cheap next-day shipping if you need it here extra fast. If you are not an Amazon Prime member yet, you can sign up for a free trial of Amazon Prime by hitting the link below. You’ll get 30 days free (if you’re a student, you get 6 months), and then it’s $99/year. Prime members do get a whole lot more than just free shipping though, so be sure to check out the full benefits.