Deal: All-New Sonos One, PLAYBASE, PLAYBAR Up To $170 Off – 11/23/17

Black Friday is nearly here and Sonos is prepared to celebrate it with some notable discounts on a range of its home entertainment offerings. Starting today, you’re able to purchase the All-New Sonos One smart speaker for $175, $24 down its original price, whereas the Sonos PLAYBASE speaker and PLAYBAR soundbar are both $100 off at Sonos, with the PLAYBAR inexplicably being $170 off on Amazon, being priced at just $529. The newly introduced deal is live until Tuesday, i.e. you’ll also be able to take advantage of it on Cyber Monday, provided that supplies last. While these price cuts may not appear to be too deep considering some other deals that are currently available online, note that these are new-generation devices on sale here, all of which hit the market only recently.

Sonos is an established name in the audio industry and its speakers are widely considered as some of the leading offerings in their product categories, being lauded by both reviewers and consumers alike. If you’re looking for the ultimate home entertainment setup, you’ll likely end up adding a Sonos-made device to your list of purchases sooner or later, and now would be a pretty good time to do so. The trio on sale here serves different purposes but delivers premium performance regardless of whether you want to enrich your surround experience or are seeking an upgrade on your old Echo speaker. All three devices were made with streaming in mind, so if you usually use Spotify, TuneIn, Amazon Music, Pandora, or some of the other popular music services, you’ll want to keep in mind that these audio products offer native, intuitive support for such platforms.

The All-New Sonos One speaker itself is essentially a better version of Amazon’s Echo, offering Alexa integration while simultaneously delivering an entirely new level of audio quality, with the PLAYBAR and PLAYBASE also being Alexa-certified and ready for you to plug them in and start ordering your speakers around like any citizen of the 21st century should. The newly introduced discounts apply to both Amazon and Sonos’s own online store, with both being prepared to ship their stock domestically and internationally. Besides all of the regular benefits available to Amazon Prime subscribers, consumers who purchase the All-New Sonos One directly from the company can take advantage of free overnight shipping by using the promo code “ONEANDDONE” during checkout for the next few days.