Deal: 4-Pack of Arlo Pro Indoor/Outdoor Security Camera System for $499 – 11/10/17

Amazon has a 4-pack of the very popular Arlo Pro security cameras on sale right now, for just $499. This particular pack is usually around $649, and has never dropped below $600 nevermind below $500. Which makes this the lowest price for the Arlo Pro ever.

The Arlo Pro is a popular indoor and outdoor security camera from NETGEAR. This camera is a wire-free camera, allowing users to mount them outside without needing to run wires to keep it going. Battery life is slated at about 6-8 months, depending on your usage. The battery is able to last so long because it isn’t recording 24/7, it’s only recording when it notices movement, and it will then record a few seconds before that movement started, so you can see what’s going on. With a 4-pack, you’ll be able to keep an eye on your house, both inside and outside. You could put one over your front door and keep track of those packages coming – especially important with the holidays fast approaching – and also scatter them within your house. This also comes with a base that has a siren, which will sound off when intruders are detected.

This is also eligible for Amazon Prime’s free shipping. Which includes free two-day shipping, and pretty cheap next-day shipping if you need it here extra fast. If you are not an Amazon Prime member yet, you can sign up for a free trial of Amazon Prime by hitting the link below. You’ll get 30 days free (if you’re a student, you get 6 months), and then it’s $99/year. Prime members do get a whole lot more than just free shipping though, so be sure to check out the full benefits.