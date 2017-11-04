Cricket Wireless Add More Data To Plans, New Unlimited Offer

Cricket Wireless has announced that it will add more data to some of its data plans. Starting November 5, the MVNO’s $30 per month plan will now have a monthly data allocation of 2GB, while the $40 plan will now have a data cap of 5GB. Previously, the $30 per month plan only had 1GB of high-speed data and the $40 per month plan had an allocation of 4GB. These plans already include unlimited calls and texts to users within the United States and consumers may also choose from a variety of compatible add-ons including Deezer Music subscription and Cricket Protect.

On the other hand, the MVNO is also bringing back its “Unlimited 2” plan. The plan costs customers $55 per month for a single line and $25 per month for each additional line. Subscribers of Cricket Wireless may also add mobile hotspot to their unlimited plans for an additional $10 monthly payment. It should be noted that the carrier is implementing prioritization, which means that once the data consumption exceeds 22GB, the internet connection will be slowed down when the network experiences congestion. Cricket Wireless is also limiting the maximum data speed to 3Mbps and the resolution of video streams to SD quality. Customers with unlimited plans will get 8GB data allocation for mobile hotspot but once the cap is exceeded, the hotspot speeds will be throttled to 128kbps.

Other offerings from Cricket Wireless include its $25 per month plan, which has unlimited calls and texts but it lacks high-speed data access. An 8GB plan is also available for $50 per month and it offers unlimited text messages from the US to 38 countries around the world and data access in Canada and Mexico. However, Cricket Wireless requires that 50 percent of the subscriber’s data consumption should be spent within the United States. Aside from the Unlimited 2 Plan, consumers may also choose another unlimited plan that costs $60 a month. This plan includes unlimited calls, texts and data within the United States, and data access in Canada and Mexico. The 4GB, 8GB, and the $60 unlimited plan are all eligible for Group Save, which refers to the monthly discounts offered by the MVNO for every eligible line of service per account, with the maximum monthly discount of $100 for accounts with 5 lines.