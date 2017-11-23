Coolpad Note 5 Lite With 32GB Of Storage Launches In India

Coolpad is reportedly releasing a new version of the Note 5 Lite budget smartphone in India, featuring double the amount of storage employed by the Note 5 Lite C launched in the country earlier in August of this year. The new model borrows the exact same price tag of Rs. 8,199 ($126) from the previous version, and in turn, the original model now benefits from a discounted price of Rs. 7,499 ($115).

No other additions or changes seem to have been introduced by the new model aside from doubling the amount of on-board storage, meaning that the new Coolpad Note 5 Lite launched in India carries the same 5-inch IPS display with a resolution of 1280 x 720, and relies on the 64-bit MediaTek MT6735CP chipset housing four ARM Cortex-A53 CPU cores clocked at up to 1.0GHz. Same as before, the processor is paired with 3GB of RAM, and unsurprisingly the now 32GB of on-board memory can be further expanded by up to 64GB of external storage through a microSD card slot which doubles as a secondary SIM card tray. The back panel accommodates a 13-megapixel main camera with an f/2.2 aperture, an LED flash, as well as a fingerprint recognition sensor, while an 8-megapixel sensor with the same aperture and an LED flash reside on the opposite side. Lastly, the device is powered by a 2,500mAh Li-Ion non-removable battery and offers Bluetooth 4.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, and GPS connectivity.

Sadly no changes seem to have been made in regards to software, so much like the global variant launched in March or the Coolpad Note 5 Lite C released in India earlier in August, the new model with 32GB of on-board memory still runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow out of the box, covered by the OEM’s proprietary Android skin CoolUI 8.0. As yet there’s no official word on whether Coolpad will ever update the device to a newer Android OS version, but seeing how the OEM didn’t take this opportunity of a new re-release to push the device into the realms of Android Nougat at the least, it seems very likely for the Coolpad Note 5 Lite to remain at the stage of Android Marshmallow for the remainder of its lifetime. Fortunately for those who may want a newer OS version and are willing to pay a higher price, the Coolpad Cool Play 6 launched in India back in September 2017 runs a newer Android skin based on Nougat.