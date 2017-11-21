Consumers In Mexico Can Now Use Samsung Pay

Consumers in Mexico can now use Samsung Pay for their purchases wherever Samsung Pay would be accepted within the region, which should be just about anywhere you can swipe a credit or debit card, assuming that your bank in the region is actually supported. As of this moment it seems like the support for banks and credit or debit cards is a little more limited, with the support being extended to Visa, and MasterCard through Banorte Bank, or Visa through credit and debit cards through Banregio, and of course Amex credit cards through American Express.

Before you can start using Samsung Pay in Mexico you’ll reportedly need to sign up for the service and be approved, but once that’s over with and if it just so happens that you gain approval today, Samsung Pay should be live and working without issue if you have cards from the listed supporting banks. While there are only a few different banks listed, there’s a chance that more establishments are supporting Samsung Pay albeit without broadcasting the support to consumers. Samsung Pay’s Mexico landing page doesn’t link to nor explain which banks can actually be used, so anyone in the region who is interested in setting up Samsung’s mobile payment solution would benefit from installing the app on their compatible Samsung Galaxy device and checking things out manually.

Speaking of supported devices, most current flagships from this year, last year, and 2015 should be able to use the service, and this includes the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+, the Galaxy Note 8, the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge, the Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S6 Edge, the Galaxy S6 Edge+, the Galaxy Note 5, and a few others like the Galaxy J7 Pro and J5 Pro. It’s also likely that Samsung will roll out support for other devices in the future as they launch within the region, and if certain banks aren’t supported just yet that will roll out in due time as well once the service is used more and more. Though it’s not explicitly stated, those with a Samsung Gear S3 smartwatch should be able to use Samsung Pay in Mexico as well as it contains the MST technology that the mobile payment service is built on.