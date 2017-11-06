Confirmed: OnePlus 5T Flagship Will Be Unveiled In New York

OnePlus had recently confirmed that the OnePlus 5T is coming, and the company has now, more or less, confirmed that the device will be announced in New York City. OnePlus shared a new image on its official Twitter page, which is included above this article, and based on this image, it’s possible to deduct this is New York we’re looking at. This photo was taken at the intersection of West 34th Street and Broadway, which is in Manhattan, so there you have it.

Along with this image, the company also shared the following caption: “Guess which city we’re going to party in for the #OnePlus5T launch!”, though the image itself was a rather obvious hint. The OnePlus 5T is expected to arrive later this month, though the company still did not confirm when exactly will the phone drop. Having said that, OnePlus did confirm that the OnePlus 5T will retain the 3.5mm headphone jack, while OnePlus also indirectly confirmed that it will retina the physical footprint of the OnePlus 5, while its display is expected to be considerably larger. The OnePlus 5T is expected to be made in the OnePlus R11s’ image, the device is expected to resemble the OPPO R11s quite a bit, which almost certainly means that it will ship with a 6-inch fullHD+ (2160 x 1080) display, which sports an 18:9 aspect ratio. Unlike the OPPO R11s, the OnePlus 5 will probably ship with an OLED panel. The OnePlus 5T will be the first OnePlus-branded smartphone to ship with such a display aspect ratio, and it seems like the phone will also sport a dual camera setup on its back, and a rear-facing fingerprint scanner as well.

The OnePlus 5T will be made out of metal, just like its predecessor, while it will sport really thin bezels all around. The phone’s display will sport rounded corners, and the device will be fueled by the Snapdragon 835 64-bit octa-core processor. The OnePlus 5T will probably land in two variants, 6GB and 8GB RAM models, with 64GB and 128GB of internal storage. The phone will ship with Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box, while OnePlus’ OxygenOS will be installed on top of Google’s operating system. The OnePlus 5T is expected to include a battery that is larger than 3,000mAh, and you can also expect to see two SIM card slots included in this smartphone.

Buy the OnePlus 5