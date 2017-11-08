Confirmed: Moto X4 Will Be A Flipkart Exclusive In India

Flipkart, an India-based retailer, has just confirmed that it managed to secure exclusive rights to sell the Moto X4 in India, at least as far as online sales are concerned. Back in October, Motorola had confirmed that the Moto X4 is coming to India, and the company also confirmed that the launch event will take place on November 13. Well, Flipkart has just reiterated that info, in addition to confirming that it secure exclusive rights to sell the phone in India. Flipkart has confirmed that via its official Twitter page, and the company has also launched a promo page for the Moto X4 on its official website, while a short video teaser was shared via teaser as well.

Now, just to make things clear, this is the regular Moto X4 variants we’re talking about here, not the Android One model that was also announced a while back. The Motorola Moto X4 was originally announced back in August, and we’ve actually reviewed this handset quite recently, just in case you’d like to know more about it. The Moto X4 is a mid-range phone, but it’s a really well-specced mid-ranger. This handset is fueled by the Snapdragon 630 64-bit octa-core processor, while it packs in 3GB of RAM and 32GB of expandable storage. The Moto X4 sports a front-facing fingerprint scanner, and a dual camera setup on the back. You will find 12 and 8-megapixel shooters on the back of this handset, while a single 16-megapixel camera is included on the front side of the device.

The Moto X4 actually comes with a curved back, which makes it easier to hold, and its camera ‘oreo’ protrudes on the back quite a bit. The phone sports a 5.2-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) display, while it also includes a 3,000mAh non-removable battery. Android 7.1 Nougat comes out of the box here, though an upgrade to Android 8.0 Oreo is coming in the near future. Both single and dual SIM variants of this phone were introduced, though chances are that Motorola will launch the dual SIM model to India. The Moto X4 is also IP68 certified, which means that the phone is resistant to both water and dust. That is more or less it, the phone is coming to India in less than a week, so stay tuned.