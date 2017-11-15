Comcast Brings XFINITY TV to Sony’s Android TV Lineup

Comcast has been branching out its XFINITY TV app over the past few months, and has it available on Roku and a few other platforms. Now, Sony’s Android TV lineup will get the same treatment. What this means is that users can watch their cable TV on their Sony Android TV without needing a cable box connected to it. Now, at this point, you do still need a cable box in your home somewhere. So this is a good way to get cable onto a second TV without having to pay for a second cable box. In the future, that is a requirement that Comcast will likely do away with.

With the XFINITY TV Partners app, Comcast customers will be able to watch live, on demand and access their cloud DVR on their Sony Android TV. So it’s like having the XFINITY X1 platform, but in an app that you can install on the Sony Android TV. It’s a great app to have, especially if you are a Comcast customer and do subscribe to its cable service. Having the app running on your TV is definitely much cleaner and nicer than having that big old cable box beneath your TV.

Comcast started the XFINITY TV Partners program last year. It has slowly grown and will be coming to LG, Sony and Samsung TV’s in the near future. It is currently available on select Roku set-top boxes. This is likely due to the fact that Comcast is likely having some pretty stiff requirements for its app to run on TV’s and set-top boxes, over their own cable boxes. This isn’t a huge surprise seeing as they are not only a content distributor, but a content creator, since it does own NBC and Universal. So it wants to make sure it is able to get its content into more hands but also make sure it’s not pirated. So these requirements are needed, to make sure that everyone’s getting paid. Comcast has plans to bring the XFINITY TV Partners app to more and more TV’s and set-top boxes in the next few months.