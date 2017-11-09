Catan Stories Is The Series’ First Scenario-Based Game

Catan Stories: Legend of the Sea Robbers is the series’ first scenario-based game, branching out a bit from the familiarity of the tabletop board game style of play that people may be used to from past Catan games. Landing on the Play Store courtesy of Catan Studios and Asmodee Digital, Catan Stories is filled with adventure that players can dive into. The gameplay is heavily text-based, meaning that players will be interacting mostly with the pages in the game where they will be required to read blocks of text passages that will hold information about the story and details that may help them progress further into the game. Of course, there will be no shortage of maps and visuals to help immerse the player in the world of Catan.

While the adventures within Catan Stories might be especially enjoyable to those who are already fans of the previous games in the series, the story in this particular game is an all-new story which focuses on a completely different set of characters, three of them to be exact, which are all-new to the series as well, which makes it possible to pick this game up and enjoy its contents having never played a different Catan game before.

Parts of the game will have players scouring a 360-degree view of the environment complete with immersive audio, and the entirety of the game will be filled with scenarios where players will need to think hard about the decisions that they make, as each decision could have a profound and lasting effect, whether negative or positive, on the continuation of the game. This means player actions matter greatly and it gives the player some level of control over the game’s outcome (not too unlike the offerings from Telltale Games), which should make for a more exciting gameplay experience if you’re the type of player who likes to drive the narrative. Catan Stories: Legend of the Sea Robbers is not free as it will set you back $1.99 to pick it up, but there are absolutely no ads or in-app purchases like so many of the games that launch on mobile today, so you’ll be able to enjoy it with a one-time purchase for as long as you like and not have to worry about being bombarded with micro transactions.