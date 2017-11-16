Canadian OnePlus 5T Release Date TBA, 6GB Model Is $659 CAD

The OnePlus 5T was officially announced at an event in New York today, where it was revealed that the phone does not have a definite release date for Canada or a set price for its 8GB RAM model in the country just yet, but the 6GB RAM model will cost $659 CAD. Canadian buyers can expect to pay a good deal more for the 8GB model; though an official price has not been revealed yet, the US prices for the 6GB and 8GB variants show a price jump from $499 USD to $559, about a $160 difference. That represents a roughly 33% difference. Applied to the Canadian base price, this puts the figure for the 8GB RAM version somewhere around $870 CAD.

The OnePlus 5T should work on Bell, Telus, Rogers, Fido, Virgin Mobile, Koodoo, and Freedom Mobile. The phone is fully compatible with all of the LTE bands on those networks, though it is worth noting that Freedom Mobile does not guarantee full function for any devices not bought directly through it, which means that it likely won’t actively work to optimize its network to be OnePlus 5T-friendly, and likely won’t help much with connectivity issues that OnePlus 5T owners may experience. At this time, no Canadian carriers have announced any plans to carry the OnePlus 5T.

For those not in the know, the OnePlus 5T is an incremental update to the OnePlus 5 in many ways, but unlike most incremental updates, it carries a redesign. This model ditches the normal bezels of the OnePlus 5 for a look that apes the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S8 and LG G6. This change bumps the screen size up to 6.1 inches, with a resolution of 2,160 by 1,080 pixels, as opposed to the normal 1080p panel found on the OnePlus 5. The fingerprint sensor has also been moved to the back of the phone and now sits under the camera, since the bottom would have to have a thicker bezel under the screen otherwise. The cameras are a bit better, a different type of screen panel is used to avoid display issues that plagued the original phone, and there are some software tweaks for good measure. Changes aside from that are minimal at best. The device still comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor alongside either 6GB or 8GB of RAM, with either 64GB or 128GB of internal storage.