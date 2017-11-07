Can Your Phone Do This? Asks Motorola In Moto Z2 Force Ads

Motorola US today released two new adverts which look to ask the viewer whether their phones can do what Motorola phones can. While the adverts are designed to highlight the benefits on offer with current Moto-branded phones (compared to non-Moto phones), both of the adverts do specifically show the iPhone 8 Plus as the poster phone for ‘all others.’

The two ads are not actually designed to just highlight the Moto Z2 Force, but equally to highlight the benefits available to Moto Z2 Force owners due to the Moto line’s compatibility with Moto Mods. To further accentuate this point the first ad draws on the newly available Moto Mod smart speaker which also comes with Amazon Alexa integration. Asking the viewer whether their phone can sound off as loud as the Moto Z2 Force can when this Mod is attached. Likewise, the second ad highlights the Moto Mod insta-share projector which basically turns the phone into a projector allowing for video content to be displayed up to 70-inches on a flat surface. The second video additionally highlights the Moto 360 camera, which allows the Moto Z2 Force to adopt the role of a 360-degree image capturing device. Both of the ads can be seen in full below.

In spite of the Moto Z2 Force’s wider ability to be customized through the use of Moto Mods, a report emerged today based on figures from BayStreet Research suggesting that sales of the Moto Z2 Force, across the four major carriers in the US, may have only totaled 145,000 to date. A figure which if correct is unlikely to be viewed as that impressive for what is essentially the company’s flagship smartphone for 2017 and especially when compared to the sales figures touted by a number of the company’s competitors. Although on a positive note for Motorola, in a separate report which also came through today (based on data from Strategy Analytics), Motorola is expected to have increased its market share in the US to 5.2-percent during the third quarter of 2017. A percentage which if correct will mean the company has almost doubled its market share in the US compared to the same quarter in 2016.