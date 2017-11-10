The BYOD Check App From T-Mobile Checks VoLTE Compatibility

The BYOD Check App from T-Mobile checks VoLTE compatibility for T-Mobile’s network for a device you may be interested in bringing over. If you’re unsure of whether or not the device will support the carrier’s Voice over LTE technology, worry not, because the app simplifies figuring out that information. What’s more, is that the application also tells you if your device will support T-Mobile’s Extended Range LTE technology, so you’ll know right away whether or not the device you want to use will be a good fit. Should it not support these two technologies, or only support one of them, you’ll be able to make a more informed decision on if you should fork out the extra cash to buy a new phone from T-Mobile.

To check the device compatibility with these two T-Mobile network technologies all the user has to do is install the app, open it, and enter the first eight numbers of the IMEI from the device you want to use and in just a few seconds the app will give you an answer. Alternatively, you can also scan the IMEI number using the built-in scanner functionality if you don’t mind giving the app permission to access your camera. That said, this method didn’t seem to work too well, so manually entering the number is probably your best bet.

While it’s not necessarily a requirement that your device support these two network technologies, if you want the best possible user experience with the network, you will want your device to support them as Extended Range LTE means better penetration in buildings while VoLTE means better overall quality. The app is free to download and install and if you are planning to move over to T-Mobile from another network but want to bring your current phone with you, then this app will definitely be useful. If you’re already a T-Mobile customer and simply want to bring a new phone to the network that you didn’t buy straight from the carrier, then this is also a scenario where the app would come in handy. Of course, T-Mobile still doesn’t guarantee that a device will perform as well as an actual T-Mobile device, so perhaps that’s something to consider.