Budget OUKITEL C8 Is Now Official, Available For Pre-Order

OUKITEL has just announced a new smartphone, the OUKITEL C8. The OUKITEL C8 is an entry-level smartphone, one of the more affordable handsets that come with proper 4G connectivity. This smartphone comes with a rear-facing fingerprint scanner, and a single camera on its back, while there are five color variants of this handset out there. If you take a look at the provided image, you’ll be able to see that OUKITEL announced Rose Pink, Midnight Black, Sunny Gold, Sky Blue and Orchid Purple color variants of the OUKITEL C8.

The OUKITEL C8 comes with a 5.5-inch 1280 x 640 display, which means that it has an 18:9 display aspect ratio, like many flagship smartphones out there. This handset is fueled by the MediaTek MT6737 64-bit quad-core SoC, while a 3,000mAh non-removable battery is included in this package. Android 7.0 Nougat comes out of the box here, while you’re also getting 2GB of RAM and 16GB of expandable storage. A 13-megapixel snapper is included on the back of the phone, while you will be able to find a 5-megapixel camera on the device’s front side. There are two SIM card slots included in the OUKITEL C8, while a 3.5mm headphone jack is also a part of the picture. This handset comes with an FM Radio support, if you need such functionality, and an LED notification light is also included here.

Now, the OUKITEL C8 is not in the same range of devices as the OUKITEL K6000, K10000 and other big battery handsets from the company, this is just your plain budget phone which comes with a narrower display than most other 5.5-inch devices out there. The OUKITEL C8 is not the first entry-level phone OUKITEL announced, though, but it’s one of the more affordable ones. The OUKITEL C8 is currently available for pre-order for $89.99, though its usual price point lies at $99.99, in case you were wondering. Having said that, the OUKITEL C8 is still not available for purchase, but it is currently up for pre-order on the company’s official website, if you’re interested in pre-ordering one of these, follow the link / banner included down below.

Pre-order the OUKITEL C8