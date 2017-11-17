Budget Honor 6A Smartphone Arrives To Europe As Honor 6A Pro

The Honor 6A has just officially arrived to Europe, as the Honor 6A Pro. It’s worth noting that the phone has been available in some parts of Europe through third-party sellers, though. The Honor 6A is also known as the Honor Holly 4, in case you were wondering, and it was already introduced in a number of markets. The phone has just surfaced on Honor Italy’s website, and its pricing starts at €29 on a €10 a month carrier plan. The off-contract price has not been announced just yet, but the phone is expected to cost around €150, though chances are it will cost less than €150.

Having said that, the Honor 6A Pro is made out of metal, this is Honor’s entry-level phone, and it sports a rear-facing fingerprint scanner. The device comes with no physical or capacitive buttons on the front, instead, it utilizes on-screen buttons, and the company’s branding can be found on both the phone’s front and back sides. Those of you who are wondering, the Honor 6A Pro got listed in Gold, Silver and Gray color variants in Italy, so chances are all three variants will be available. This smartphone sports a 5-inch 720p (1280 x 720) display, along with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of native storage. The device is fueled by the Snapdragon 430 64-bit octa-core processor, while a 3,020mAh non-removable battery is also a part of this package. The phone features a 13-megapixel shooter on its back, while you will find a 5-megapixel snapper on the device’s front side. Android 7.0 Nougat comes pre-installed on the Honor 6A Pro, and on top of it, you’re getting Huawei’s custom UI, Emotion UI (EMUI) 5.1.

The Honor 6A Pro offers support for both TDD-LTE and FDD-LTE 4G LTE bands, while the phone also comes with a hybrid dual SIM setup. This essentially means that you can use the second SIM card slot as either to include a second SIM card in the phone, or to use a microSD card and expand the phone’s internal storage up to an additional 128GB. The phone also comes with Bluetooth 4.1, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, and it measures 143.7 x 70.95 x 8.2mm, while it weighs 144 grams. It remains to be seen whether this phone will appear in other European countries, but chances are it will, soon.