Budget Blackview A10 Handset Now Available For $59.99

Blackview has just announced a new smartphone, the Blackview A10. In addition to announcing this handset, Blackview has also released a promo video for it, which you can check out here as well, as the video is embedded down below. Having said that, the Blackview A10 is already available for purchase for those of you who are interested, and not only is it available already, but it is discounted, as part of the initial sale. The Blackview A10’s retail price is $74.99, but you can purchase it now for only $59.99 if you’re interested.

The Blackview A10’s specs are not exactly top of the line, though that was to be expected considering this is a budget phone, of course. The phone’s specs are, however, more than good enough, and having its price in mind, they make the phone quite compelling. The Blackview A10 sports a rear-facing fingerprint scanner, above which you’ll notice the phone’s main camera. The device also comes with a set of capacitive keys which are placed below its display, and the phone’s frame is made out of metal. This handset comes in three color variants, White, Black and Gold, and it is available via AliExpress as we speak, you can find the purchase link down below. In addition to getting the device itself, you’ll also get some special goodies with this purchase, which is surprising having its price point in mind. The Blackview A10 will ship your way with a ring holder, which you can put on the back of the phone, and it can serve you as a smartphone stand or a way to make sure the phone does not slip out of your hand. In addition to that, a plastic case is also included in the box, and the same can be said for a pair of earphones.

The Blackview A10 sports a 5-inch 720p (1280 x 720) display, along with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. This phone also comes with two SIM card slots, while you will find an 8-megapixel camera on the back of the device. A 5-megapixel shooter is included on the front side of the Blackview A10, and the phone is fueled by the MediaTek MT6580 64-bit quad-core processor. A 2,800mAh non-removable battery is a part of this offering as well, while Android 7.0 Nougat comes pre-installed on the phone.

Buy the Blackview A10