Brave Browser Now Allows YouTubers To Earn Cryptocurrency

Individual content creators on YouTube may now earn cryptocurrency using the Brave Payment System integrated into the Android web browser. Since the app blocks third-party advertisements and tracking by default, an attention-based reward system was developed so that publishers are still compensated for their content. Brave’s system uses Basic Attention Tokens based on Ethereum and rewards websites based on how often did people access a particular page and how much time was spent viewing the site’s content per session. The contribution is determined by a computer algorithm and is given to publishers on a monthly basis. While the team behind the browser already collaborated with publishers in order to take advantage of its reward system, the new update now allows users to identify specific YouTube content creators that will benefit from their contributions, and they will be paid even if the video is embedded on another website.

In order for publishers to start earning money, their emails should first be verified as Brave authenticates the ownership of a YouTube channel using a straightforward procedure. Publishers will be notified once the contributions from the browser’s users reach an equivalent of $100 in tokens and they can collect the contributions by creating an account on Uphold, a financial service platform that converts cryptocurrency to fiat currency. Brave takes five percent from the contributions made by the users, which is then used to cover infrastructure costs of the service.

Even though the amount of contributions is determined by an algorithm, Brave allows its users to prevent certain websites from getting paid. This can be done by going to the Payments Preference page and toggling a switch located in the publisher browsing history section of the interface. Right now, only the desktop version of the browser can take advantage of the feature, although the firm promised a future update that will integrate mobile browsers into the equation, claiming that another later upgrade will synchronize contributions across multiple devices. To ensure that the contributions are secure and anonymous, Brave utilizes the ANONIZE open source protocol to protect data transmitted over a network, while on-device statistical voting is used to prevent any third party from divulging someone’s viewing habits based on their contributions.