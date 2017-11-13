Both 3GB And 4GB RAM Moto X4 Variants Launch In India

The Moto X4 is set to launch in India later tonight, November 13, exclusively through online retailer Flipkart where the device will be available for purchase for the starting price of Rs. 20,999 ($321). Initially unveiled during IFA in Berlin a few months ago, the Moto X4 fits in the upper mid-range market where it is backed by a 5.2-inch Full HD display and a Snapdragon 630 chipset from Qualcomm. The smartphone will be available for purchase in two color options including Super Black and Sterling Blue, and it appears that a second variant with a different RAM and storage configuration will also be launched in the region.

Motorola’s X4 attempts to stand apart from some of its competitors – and manages to a certain extent – by adopting several premium-grade characteristics wrapped in a package carrying a non-premium price-tag. This includes a dual camera setup on the back panel, a metal frame sandwiched between two sheets of Corning Gorilla Glass covering the front and back, and a fingerprint recognition sensor embedded within the physical front-facing home button. It doesn’t benefit from wireless charging despite the inclusion of a glass back panel; however, the device does take advantage of an IP68 dust and waterproof certificate. Otherwise, it’s worth noting that Motorola has prepared a second variant for the Indian market, carrying 4GB of RAM as opposed to 3GB, and doubling the amount of on-board storage from 32GB to 64GB. In either case, the on-board memory can be expanded by up to 2TB through a microSD card slot, and the device is powered by a 3,000mAh battery while running Android 7.1 Nougat out of the box. Photography enthusiasts will rely on a 12-megapixel main camera coupled with a secondary 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, whereas the front panel carries a 16-megapixel shooter paired with its own flash module.

While prospective buyers will be able to acquire the Moto X4 with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage for the starting price of Rs. 20,999 ($321), the second variant including 4GB of RAM and double the on-board memory will be available for Rs. 22,999, or the rough equivalent of $351 at today’s conversion rate. Readers can refer to the source link below for additional information regarding Flipkart’s offers and discounts where they apply.

Buy Moto X4 On Flipkart