Bose Noise-Masking Sleepbuds Meet Crowdfunding Goal

US-based audio equipment manufacturer Bose is crowdfunding a new pair of earbuds designed to be used while sleeping. They are called “Sleepbuds” and as suggested by the moniker, they aim to “put an end to sleepless nights” by using noise-masking technologies to mask unwanted noises in the bedroom and replacing them with soothing sounds. The project already met its $50,000 goal nearly ten times over with 22 days left to go in the crowdfunding campaign, but unfortunately for prospective backers, all the tiers and early bird packages have already been sold out.

The product is currently in the prototype stages of development but the basic principle is clear. The Sleepbuds, as Bose is calling them, feature noise-isolating StayHear+ Sleep eartips that form a gentle seal contributing to further noise-masking, and the earbuds are said to block common night-time noises such as traffic, loud neighbors, snoring etc. by combining the aforementioned eartips with Bose-engineer masking sounds. The units should have a compact and comfortable design, and they are powered by a rechargeable silver-zinc micro-battery said to provide enough power for two nights of sleep on a single charge. Additionally, the carrying case contains its own battery which should add an additional charge on top of what the Sleepbuds can deliver, and the earbuds work hand-in-hand with the Bose Sleep smartphone application which can be used to change the volume level, set up wake-up alarms, and choose the right ambient sounds to mask unwanted noises. The product will be compatible with smartphones running Android 5.0 Lollipop and later as long as they support Bluetooth LE (Low Energy) connectivity.

Bose’s Indiegogo campaign aimed to gather $50,000 in crowdfunding but as previously mentioned, this goal has already been exceeded and at the time of this writing, the project amassed $445,080 from 2891 backers. All the 550 entry-level Super Early Bird packages have been sold out for the price of $150 each (39 percent off the $249 price), and so were the 450 Early Bird packages which have been available for $160. Each Early Bird tier has been bundled with the Bose earbuds, a travel/charging case, three sets of StayHear+ Sleep tips in S, M, and L sizes, a wall charger coupled with a USB cable, as well as a drawstring travel pouch. Bose expects to ship the first sellable prototype units to Indiegogo backers in February 2018, while a wider public release should take place on an unspecified date later the same year.