B&O Play Announce the Beoplay M3 Multiroom Speaker for $299

B&O Play has just announced a brand new multiroom speaker today, the Beoplay M3. This is effectively B&O Play’s cheapest multiroom speaker yet, coming in much cheaper than the Beoplay M5. B&O Play’s products are usually fairly expensive, but it is a premium audio brand, so that is to be expected. The Beoplay M3 also comes in two colors, including black and white. The Beoplay M3 is available for purchase right now.

Inside the Beoplay M3, you’ll find a single 3/4-inch tweeter which is accompanied by a 3.75-inch woofer. This is obviously a fair bit less than what is inside the Beoplay M5 or the A6, but it is also a much cheaper speaker. Despite having less tweeters and woofers in the Beoplay M5, the M3 is still going to sound pretty incredible. If you’re a fan of B&O Play’s audio style, then you will definitely enjoy what the company has in the Beoplay M3. The Beoplay M3 is a great looking speaker from B&O Play and will look really good on a bookshelf somewhere in your home. Or even just sitting out on a table where everyone can see it. Since this is a multiroom speaker, you can have it connected with other M3’s or even the higher-end M5, and have it playing music throughout your home.

The Beoplay M3 has support for Bluetooth, in case you don’t want to use WiFi for streaming, or your favorite streaming service is not supported here. For example, Spotify Connect is not compatible with the Beoplay M3, but it is compatible with the higher-end Beoplay M5. Now this does also have AirPlay and Chromecast support. So you are able to use Chromecast and stream things from your smartphone to the Beoplay M3 speaker. Definitely a great feature to have available for Android users. Now if you have an Echo Dot, you could connect it to the Beoplay M3 and get a pretty interesting experience, but Alexa isn’t supported out of the box, so that is the only way Alexa will work here. The Beoplay M3 is available for purchase now on Amazon, although it says it is temporarily unavailable, you can still put your order in.