BLUBOO S8 Plus Official Unboxing Video Is Now Live

BLUBOO has launched its new flagship, the BLUBOO S8 Plus a couple of days ago, and the company has just released an official unboxing video of the device. This video has been embedded down below, just in case you’d like to check it out, and it will give you a really good look at the phone’s design, and it will also show you what will get in the box if you decide to purchase this phone. Along with the phone and its paperwork, a SIM eject tool is included, a charging brick and cable, a case, as well as a Type-C cable for audio (two of them, actually), as the BLUBOO S8 Plus does not sport a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Now, the BLUBOO S8 Plus is a more powerful variant of the BLUBOO S8 which has been available in the market for a while now. This smartphone sports a dual camera setup on the back, and right below those two cameras, you’ll notice a fingerprint scanner. The two camera sensors on the BLUBOO S8 Plus protrude on the back a bit, and the SIM card slot is placed at the very top of the phone. The phone’s power / lock key is placed on the right, while you will notice its volume up and down buttons on the left. The BLUBOO S8 Plus comes with a metal frame, and its back side is curved on the sides. The provided video will show you all three colors that this phone is available in, Black, Blue and Silver. This smartphone is actually available for pre-order at the moment, you can grab it for $149.99, though this applies for the first 1,111 buyers, after which the phone’s price will go up a bit. In case you’re interested in getting the BLUBOO S8 Plus, follow the source link down below.

The BLUBOO S8 Plus comes with a 6-inch HD+ (1440 x 720) display, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of native storage. This smartphone is fueled by the MediaTek MT6750T 64-bit octa-core processor, while it packs in a 3,600mAh battery. The device sports 13 and 3-megapixel snappers on the back, while you will find a 5-megapixel shooter on the phone’s front side. Android 7.0 Nougat comes pre-installed on the BLUBOO S8 Plus, while you will also get two SIM card slots inside of this smartphone.

