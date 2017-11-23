BLUBOO S8 Plus Official Teardown Video Is Now Live

The BLUBOO S8 Plus is one of BLUBOO’s latest smartphones, it was announced earlier this month, and the company has just released a teardown video for this handset. This teardown has been uploaded to YouTube, so you can easily watch it, we’ve embedded a link for you down below, just in case you’re interested. Before we get into it, it’s worth noting that the BLUBOO S8 Plus is more powerful than the BLUBOO S8 which arrived before it, though the two devices sport the same design, but the BLUBOO S8 Plus is a bit larger than the S8, thanks to its 6-inch display.

The first thing you’ll need to do before you actually start the teardown process, is to power off the BLUBOO S8 Plus, and remove the SIM card tray which is placed at the very top of the phone. After that, you’ll need to use the suction cup in order to remove the phone’s backplate. The next step will include removing a number of screws which are holding the phone in place, which means you’ll need a screwdriver. After you do that, you’ll be able to remove the part that is placed on top of the phone’s cameras and its mainboard, and also detach the phone’s battery from the mainboard. After you do that, you’ll need to remove some extra screws which will make it possible for you to access the phone’s USB port. From this point on, you’ll focus on the top side of the phone’s back, and need to remove one part of the phone at a time.

All in all, the BLUBOO S8 Plus is not difficult to disassemble, not at all, and the phone should not be difficult to fix either. The video that is embedded down below also shows you how to reassemble the device, and it can certainly come in handy if your phone breaks down, and if warranty can’t help you. The BLUBOO S8 Plus comes with 4GB of RAM, 64GB of native storage, and a 6-inch HD+ (1440 x 720) display. The phone is fueled by the MediaTek MT6750T 64-bit octa-core processor, while it comes with a 3600mAh non-removable battery. The phone also comes with a dual SIM setup, while you will find 13 and 3-megapixel snappers on its back side. A 5-megapixel camera is included on the front side of this phone, while Android 7.0 Nougat comes pre-installed on the phone.