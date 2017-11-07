BLUBOO S8 Plus Launches On November 11 With 4GB Of RAM

BLUBOO has just announced that a new variant of its BLUBOO S8 flagship is coming, the BLUBOO S8 Plus. In addition to announcing that the BLUBOO S8 Plus is on the way, BLUBOO also revealed how will that phone differ from the BLUBOO S8. Now, the ‘Plus’ part refers mostly to the phone’s size, as the BLUBOO S8 Plus will sport a larger display than the BLUBOO S8, just like the Galaxy S8 Plus sports a larger panel than its Galaxy S8 sibling.

The BLUBOO S8 Plus will retain an 18:9 display aspect ratio, and you can expect to see Sharp’s 6-inch panel included on this smartphone. BLUBOO claims that you will be able to use this smartphone with one hand, without a problem, and the BLUBOO S8 Plus will retain the same design as its sibling. Now, in addition to a larger form factor, the BLUBOO S8 Plus will sport more RAM and storage than the BLUBOO S8, as it will ship with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. The BLUBOO S8 Plus will also come with a 3,600mAh non-removable battery, while fast charging will also be included in this package, as BLUBOO claims that this phone will be able to get you through the day without a problem. Now, as far as cameras are concerned, you’ll get a dual camera setup on the back, 16 and 3-megapixel shooters will be included on the back of the BLUBOO S8, which is yet another positive that BLUBOO wanted to point out while talking about the BLUBOO S8 Plus.

Now, the BLUBOO S8 Plus will ship with Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box, but on top of Google’s operating system, you’ll get a custom UI, 360 OS 2.0. Now, those of you who have been waiting for the BLUBOO S8’s larger sibling should know that the device will globally launch on November 11. It’s worth noting that the phone will be priced at $149.99 at launch, though it will be available at that price point for only two weeks, after which its price will jump up to $179.99, as that is its regular retail price point. If you’d like to know more about the BLUBOO S8 Plus, feel free to visit the banner / link down below.

More BLUBOO S8 Plus details