BLUBOO S8 Plus Launches, Company Announces ‘11.11’ Deals

BLUBOO has just announced its plans for ‘11.11’, also known as ‘Singles Day’, which is the Chinese equivalent to Black Friday. In any case, BLUBOO, like many other companies, has decided to discount its devices today. Now, the first and major announcement by BLUBOO is the global launch of its new flagship, the BLUBOO S8 Plus, and the limited time discount on that phone. The BLUBOO S8 Plus is the most powerful smartphone BLUBOO has ever announced, and if you’d like to know what BLUBOO has to offer, read on.

This handset’s official price point stands at $179.99, though during the sales period (November 11 – November 25), you can pre-order the device for $159.99. In addition to that, you will also receive a pack of gifts which is worth at least $30, says BLUBOO, and it includes a rugged case, a screen protector, two Type-C adapter and two USB cables. Now, that’s not all, if you are one of the first 1,111 buyers of this phone during this period, you’ll also get an additional $10 discount, which means that you’ll be required to pay only $149.99. In the period from November 11 and November 13, you can get the BLUBOO S8 and the BLUBOO S1 for less cash as well. BLUBOO has prepared 1,111 units of each phone to offer at a discount, you can grab the BLUBOO S8 for $129,99, while the BLUBOO S1 can be purchased for $149.99, which are considerable discounts. Now, in that period from November 11 to November 13, a number of other BLUBOO devices are also discounted, discounts range from 20 to 40 percent.

The BLUBOO Maya Max is available for $125, while the BLUBOO Maya costs $69.99. The BLUBOO D1 is also discounted, and it is available for $69.99, while you can purchase the BLUBOO Dual for $89.99. If you are, however, interested in the BLUBOO Edge or the BLUBOO Picasso 4G, those two models can be purchased for $96.99 and $76.99, respectively. BLUBOO has also prepared a giveaway for the BLUBOO S8 Plus, which is accessible through the company’s official Facebook page, in case you’re interested, and if you’d like to take a closer look at any of these deals, and check out everything BLUBOO has to offer, follow the link / banner down below.

