Blackview BV9000 Pro To Arrive With 6GB Of RAM, 18:9 Display

Blackview has just announced a new rugged smartphone is on the way, the Blackview BV9000 Pro. This handset sports a display with an 18:9 aspect ratio, the device is made mostly out of metal, and it sports a rather interesting shape, at a first glance, it looks like an octagon. The back side of this phone is just as interesting, as it sports two separate metal plates attached to the back side of the device, which is also made out of metal, mostly. On the upper metal plate, you’ll find a dual camera setup, a dual LED flash, and a fingerprint scanner, while the company’s branding is placed on the lower metal plate.

It seems like the Blackview BV9000 Pro will utilize on-screen buttons, and in addition to confirming the phone’s design, the company also confirmed some of its specifications, and released the very first promo video for this smartphone. The Blackview BV9000 Pro is also the world’s first rugged smartphone which comes with an 18:9 display aspect ratio, claims Blackview. Corning’s Gorilla Glass will be included on top of the display, it seems. Blackview also used quite a bit of rubber in addition to the aluminum-magnesium metal frame, when it comes to the build of this smartphone, in order to make it resistant to drops and what not. The device will sport 6GB of RAM and 128GB of native storage, while MediaTek’s Helio P25 64-bit octa-core processor will fuel this smartphone, and that is MediaTek’s mid-range processor. An 8-megapixel shooter will be included on the front side of the Blackview BV9000 Pro, while you will be able to find 13 and 5-megapixel shooters on the back of the device.

Blackview will reveal the rest of the Blackview BV9000 Pro’s specifications in the near future, quite probably, along with the phone’s price point and other availability details. The Blackview BV8000 Pro has been available for purchase for quite some time now, and that handset is priced at $237 over at GearBest, so the Blackview BV9000 Pro quite probably won’t be all that expensive either, it’s even possible that it will cost less than $300, but we’ll have to wait and see what price point will Blackview opt for here.