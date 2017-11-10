Blackview Announces Its Discounts For ‘11.11’ Sales Day

Blackview has decided to join a number of other China-based smartphone manufacturers, and discount its products for Singles Day, also known as ‘11.11’. Now, this is essentially a day of huge discounts in China, and if you did not realize already, we’re talking about November 11. Blackview has just announced that a number of its smartphones will be discounted starting on November 11 at 4PM (GMT+8, China time), and the discounts will last for exactly 24 hours, until November 12 at 4PM.

Now, some of you are probably wondering what phones will be on offer, well, the company’s Blackview S8 handset is one of them. The Blackview S8 will be on sale for $152.99 starting tomorrow, while it usually costs $169.99. The company has also decided to discount the Blackview BV8000 Pro, as the phone will cost $219.99, while $259.99 is its original price point. Do keep in mind that Blackview reserved only 20 units of the Blackview BV8000 Pro for consumers, so you’ll need to act fast if you’d like to grab this rugged smartphone. The Blackview BV7000 Pro will also be on offer, and it will cost $163.55, which means it will be over $20 cheaper than usual. The Blackview BV6000, BV7000 and A7 Pro will be priced at $158.39, $124.59 and $59.49, just in case you’re interested. That’s not all, though, a number of other Blackview branded smartphones will be on offer starting today, including the Blackview R6 Lite, P2, P2 Lite, A5, and A7, and if you’d like to know more about all of these deals, follow the link / banner which is included below this article. Now, it’s also worth noting that the company will offer you a chance to win coupons and prizes as part of the ‘11.11’ sales day, and you can find more info regarding that down below as well. It’s worth noting that these devices will be offered through Blackview’s store over at AliExpress.

Having said that, the Blackview BV8000 Pro is probably the most powerful Blackview-branded handset at the moment. This is a rugged smartphone which is fueled by the Helio P25 64-bit octa-core SoC, 6GB of RAM and 64GB of native storage. The device sports a 16-megapixel camera on the back, and it comes with a rather large 4,180mAh non-removable battery. The Blackview S8, on the other hand, is inspired by the Galaxy S8, and it sports a 5.7-inch HD+ (1440 x 720) display. The phone features four cameras, a 3,180mAh non-removable battery, and it is fueled by the MediaTek MT6750T 64-bit octa-core processor.

